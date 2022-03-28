Biostar TB560-BTC Pro crypto mining motherboard supports 12 graphic cards

If you are looking to build a home crypto mining rig you might be interested in a new motherboard announced by Biostar this week in the form of the TB560-BTC PRO Mining motherboard capable of supporting up to 12 graphics cards. The motherboard is equipped with 11 x PCIe 3.0 x1 Slots designed to extract the best performance from modern day graphics cards says Biostar. The full-ATX form factor of the crypto mining motherboard provides a standard rear I/O panel packed with all the essential ports significant for crypto mining.

Crypto mining motherboard

“TB560-BTC PRO mining motherboard is robust, focused on extracting the highest performance out of its components. Complemented by two DDR4 Dual Channel RAM slots capable of supporting up to 2933Mhz clock speeds, Realtek RTL8111E LAN chipset, and ample storage options that include a single M.2 (M Key), the TB560-BTC PRO excels at any high-load tasks thrown at it. An HDMI 1.4 port and a single VGA out port provide crisp, crystal-clear image quality.

Paired with three high-end audio output ports powered by Realtek ALC897 chipset, the TB560-BTC PRO motherboard becomes a highly viable candidate for that next-level HTPC system with a jaw-dropping audio-video experience. Additionally, it also carries a faster PCIe 4.0 x16 Slot that users can utilize the maximum performance from a single GPU assisted by Intel’s 11th Generation Core processors performing at the highest level at relative ease.”

TB560-BTC PRO

Supports 11 th & 10 th Generation Intel Core™ Processor

Intel B560 single chip architecture

Support 2-DIMM DDR4-1866/ 2133/ 2400/ 2666/ 2800/ 2933 up to 64G maximum capacity

Support 11 x PCIe 3.0 slots

Support 1 x PCIe 4.0 slots

Support M.2 (6Gb/s) Connector

Support HDMI Connector

Intel LGA 1200 CPU

2 x DIMM DDR4 2933 Slots

4 x SATA III Ports (6Gb/s)

1 x M.2 Key M Slot

11 x PCIe 3.0 Slot

1 x PCIe 4.0 Slot

1 x HDMI Connector

6 x USB3.1 Gen1 Connectors

Source : Biostar

