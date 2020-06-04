Taurus 280 hybrid power strip and adapter

Taurustech has designed a new power solution that combines both a power strip and adapter offering 280 W as well as 6 x USB ports, 2 x USB-C and 4 x USB-A. Early bird pledges are now available offering a 40% saving off the recommended retail price and worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2020.

“From the very beginning of our design, we want to make a hybrid of both the charger and power strip. Not only because it is the all-round charging solution for most of the devices, but also it meets the requirement of the most manufacturers’ products. For the devices with average power consumption, you can plug them on the most popular ports on earth: USB-A and USB-C.”

“For bigger, more powerful devices with bigger demand for wattage, or special ones that requires special output to perform super-fast charging(like VOOC or Supercharge), it can also shape-shift into a reliable power strip, extending your charging line-up and never miss a gear that needs power.”

“The Type-C port delivers up to 110W of maximum power. Yes, it even exceeds the maximum power that a Type-C port can drive. Why? We want you to charge all your devices safe and smooth—even under the heaviest load. Both of the ports also supports QC 3.0/4.0 protocols and Apple Quick-charging, small devices can also enjoy big power, too.”

Source : Kickstarter

