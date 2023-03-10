Portenta X8 receives new Arduino Python container

This week the official Arduino team have announced a new set a features have been added to its Portenta X8 development board thanks to a new Arduino Python container. Simply update your board with the latest image to start exploring a new range of features and a wide range of unique functionalities say Arduino.

Features of the Arduino Portenta X8 include dual industrial products in one, combining Arduino and Linux ecosystems, Outstanding computational density in a compact form factor, Real-time I/O and Fieldbus/control on a dedicated core, Deploy powerful AI algorithms on the edge, Secure OS/applications updates over the air and Industrial-grade security at the hardware level.

“The groundbreaking Portenta X8 is a powerful, industrial-grade System On Module (SOM) with Linux OS preloaded onboard, making it a plug-and-play solution capable of running device-independent software thanks to its modular container architecture. Onboard Wi-Fi/Bluetooth® Low Energy connectivity allows you to carry out OS/application updates remotely, always keeping the Linux kernel environment at top performance levels.”

Portenta X8

“Overall, this powerful SOM features a total of 9 cores within a compact form factor of 66.04 x 25.40 mm. It has an NXP® i.MX 8M Mini Cortex®-A53 quad-core up to 1.8GHz per core and 1x Cortex®-M4 up to 400MHz, plus an STMicroelectronics STM32H747 dual-core Cortex®-M7 up to 480Mhz + M4 32-bit Arm® MCU up to 240Mhz.”

“Portenta X8 continues Arduino’s history of innovation, using the cloud-based DevOps platform from Foundries.io to reinvent the way embedded Linux solutions are built, tested, deployed and maintained. The X8 includes the customizable open source Linux microPlatform OS, built using best industry practices for end-to-end security, incremental OTA updates and fleet management.”

For more information on the Portenta X8 jump over to the official Arduino Pro website by following the link below.

