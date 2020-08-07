Portable MediaWorkstations a-XP Threadripper workstation PC from $7,997

The development team at Media WorksStations has created a powerful portable workstation PC in the form of the a-XP Threadripper system, which is priced from $7,997 and comes as standard, equipped with an AMD Threadripper 3960X processor, supported by 32 GB of RAM.

Although if your budget will stretch the system can be equipped with a 64-core AMD Threadripper 3990X for an additional $3,597, supported by 64 GB of RAM. The portable system measures 13.63″ x 16.51″x 7.26″ inches and weighs 23-30 lbs.

“Featuring AMD Threadripper CPUs up to 64 cores, 256GB RAM and a single GPU, the a-XP Portable Workstation PC is the portable version of our a-X, a cost effective and powerful portable workstation.”

Source : Media WorksStations : Liliputing

