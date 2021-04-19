Kube4 waterproof, rugged, portable, wireless speaker

If you are searching for a rugged, powerful wireless speaker you may be interested in the Kube4 created by the team at Kube Sound, who have taken to Kickstarter this month to raise the required funds needed to make the jump into production. The Kube4 provides up to 40 hours of battery life enabling you to “start the party on the spot and keep it going all day and night”. The wireless speaker has a weatherproof rating of IPX5 and is equipped with passive radiators for the base and is constructed of marine grade plywood offering both wireless and Bluetooth connectivity with support for Spotify and Apple Airplay 2.0.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $359 or £260 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Kube4 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Kube4 portable speaker project view the promotional video below.

“Kube4 plays your favorite tunes the way they were intended, with deep bass and true highs. It plays balanced sound without distortion even when you crank it all the way up. With a very high output, up to 101dB SPL, Kube4 pumps out sound like a live rock band. Whether you’re at the beach, on a boat or in the backyard, Kube4 is made to fill wide open spaces with life-sized sound. Kube4 also has a high frequency range from below 50Hz to 20kHz.”

“Connect a wireless microphone and you have an instant PA system right at your fingertips. Perfect for events and meetings, or any time you want to hold the audience’s attention. Turn your Kube4 on and press play, that’s it. No wires. No cables. No outlets. Kube4 works with one simple connection using WiFi or Bluetooth on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Get access to our advanced features like multi-room and multi-stream experiences. You can also connect Kube4 with Spotify and AirPlay 2.0, no app needed!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the portable speaker, jump over to the official Kube4 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

