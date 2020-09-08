PhonePad portable monitor transforms your phone into a tablet

PhonePad is a new portable monitor capable of transforming your smart phone into a tablet, designed to support all smart phones and computers the small portable screen has this month launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $194,000 thanks to over 860 backers, with still 33 days remaining.

Early bird pledges start from $219 offering a 37% discount off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time sometime around November 2020.

“Unlike any other portable monitors that only work with a few phone models like Samsung DeX phones, PhonePad is universally compatible with ALL smartphones, including iPhones. All you need is just your phone and the charging cable, no WiFi, no other smartphone streaming devices required. PhonePad also works with other HDMI enabled devices, including laptops, game consoles, and SLR cameras – providing a more expansive view for work or play. “

“Your smartphone is an extremely powerful computer. Imagine what you could do with your phone if you weren’t limited by screen size. Programs like PowerPoint can run on a phone, but it is impossible to work efficiently with the small screen and on-screen keyboard.

PhonePad unleashes the productivity of your smartphone so you can do more with it. PhonePad allows you to work with your phone like you would with a laptop computer (just add a keyboard and mouse).”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals