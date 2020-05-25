EcoFlow R600 portable modular power station

EcoFlow based in San Francisco has created a new range of modular portable power stations in the form of the EcoFlow R600 range. Features of the range include 600W Smart Inverter, Chainable AC Power, from 0 to 80% in 1 hour and a companion EcoFlow smartphone application. Early bird pledges are available from $269 or roughly £220 offering early backers a considerable 23% saving off the recommended retail price.

“R600, starting from 288Wh, can expand to R600 MAX 576Wh with the Extra Battery Module. R600 PRO, starting from 768Wh, can expand to 2304Wh with EF-1500 LFP External Battery or to INFINITY with any third-party deep cycle batteries. R600 series, with its unprecedented modular design, elevates the portable power station to a whole new level of performance and expansion, so you can customize the capacity and AC power in ways like never before.”

“Power outages are inconvenient at best and dangerous at worst. Stay a step ahead of the emergency – make sure you keep the lights on, fridges running, and all your essentials devices charged, no matter the disaster.Portable power stations require no fuel, no maintenance, and give you power anytime and anywhere, with no noise and no fumes. They are portable, lightweight, and can be safely used indoors. From outdoor adventure, to family home backup, portable power stations are the ultimate power solution you can truly rely on.”

For full specifications and the complete list of all available pledge options jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

