Motus Orbit fitness hula hoop and portable gym

The Motus Orbit+ fitness Hula Hoop is a new style of fitness experience offering a portable and effective workout for your thirty core muscles, including abdominal, glutes, thighs, and lower back muscle. Created by the development team at Motus Dynamic based in Los Angeles California. The company was founded by a group of enthusiasts with “years of design and manufacturing experience, believing that hard-working exercise can become a joy and bring traditional gym equipment into the next concept”.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $93 or £69 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Motus Orbit campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Motus Orbit fitness hula hoop project view the promotional video below.

“Motus Orbit+ is reinventing the concept of hula hooping, taking advantage of the traditional hula hoop benefits without the stress of using it. Instead of the loop orbiting your waist, the Orbit+ adopts a whole new concept (smooth track system*) of having the counterweight that will orbit around your body by your body motion; the counter weight will follow your body rhythm to create the orbital speed you need to maintain the body movement.”

“Thanks to the Orbit + exercising motion, the exercise will strengthen your abdominal muscles and work all the other core muscles of the abdominal, glutes, thighs, and lower back muscles—at the same time! Thus, this provides a much higher exercising efficiency and focuses on the exercise and enjoyment, which will lead to a slimmer waistline and improve waist-to-hip ratio (WHR).”

“Orbit+ is the pioneer product that invented the track system technology (Patent Pending), the key design that make Orbit + an efficient gym equipment compared to traditional ones—providing a more joyful exercise experience”

