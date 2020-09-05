WonderSpray portable bidet butt shower from $79

If you are searching for an easy way to clean up after going to the toilet, you may be interested in a new portable butt shower aptly named WonderSpray. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the portable device designed to “revolutionize the way people poop one clean bum at a time”.

Early bird pledges for the portable bidet are now available from $79 offering a 35% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place before the end of 2020.

“Let’s be honest: toilet paper doesn’t really get you clean. All it does is smear it around. You wouldn’t wipe a piece of poo off your hand – you would clean it with water, which is already a natural solvent. Why treat your most sensitive bits any differently? And we all know that toilet paper can be just downright irritating. WonderSpray is a refreshing experience that leaves you feeling like your butt just stepped out of a shower. And since you control what temperature of water you use, your butt will thank you.”

“Experience the best clean of your life with a natural, soothing, and hygienic spray of water with your WonderSpray. Reduce the need for toilet paper to save your wallet and the environment! “

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals