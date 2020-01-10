SuperMini credit card sized 10,000mAh portable battery pack

If you are searching for a pocket portable charger with a large capacity you may be interested in the credit card sized SuperMini. The small portable charger is equipped with a 10,000mAh rechargeable battery, which can be easily put in your pocket and extend your phone usage for 2-3 days. With 18W power delivery, it can fast charge your iPhone X up to 50% within 30 mins. Watch the video below to learn more about the compact portable charger which is now available from just $39.
“SuperMini is 30% smaller than a traditional 10,000mAh external battery, so it fits in virtually any bag or pocket. Here’s how we did it. SuperMini uses a type of battery cell called 21700. Each cell provides 5,000mAh of charge capacity, making them 50% more energy dense than the cells used in a typical chargers. It takes just two of these cells to reach 10,000mAh, while most portable chargers use three cells.”
“One of the most popular portable charger capacities is 10,000mAh. This will generally give you a few days’ worth of mobile phone recharges. But many people go with a smaller capacity because they feel that a typical 10,000mAh charger takes up too much space. That’s where SuperMini comes in. SuperMini also supports up to 18W of fast charging capability through both its USB-C port and USB-A port. With up to 18W of Power Delivery (PD), SuperMini can charge iPhone X up to 50% in 30 mins with a USB-C to Lightning cable.”
Source: Indiegogo