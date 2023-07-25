Porsche Taycan sets record in Singapore

Porsche has set a new record for an electric vehicle in Singapore with its Porsche Taycan, the EV took part in a unique challenge in Southeast Asia and it ended up having the fastest single journey with an electric vehicle.

The record time of 29 hours and 15 minutes was set by the Porsche Taycan as the fastest journey for an electric vehicle from Thailand to Singapore, you can see more information below.

As part of its ongoing 75th anniversary celebrations, Porsche has participated in a unique challenge in Southeast Asia, making history in the process with the fastest single journey in an electric vehicle from Thailand to Singapore. Three journalists undertook the arduous non-stop drive from Bang Yai on the outskirts of Bangkok to Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, taking turns behind the wheel of a Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo and using the fast-charging Shell Recharge High Performance Charging (HPC) network, recently implemented across the region by Shell in collaboration with Porsche.

Dubbed the ‘Taycan Record Run’, this unprecedented feat was tackled by journalists Pholpat Salayakanond from Thailand, Pan Eu-Jin from Malaysia and Desmond Chan from Singapore. The trio drove in shifts over the gruelling 1,845km route, stopping only for 25-minute charging intervals made possible by Shell’s fast charger network and the Taycan’s unique 800V charging architecture.

