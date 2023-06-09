Porsche Mission X design shown off on video

Earlier today we heard about the new Porsche Mission X concept hypercar and now we get to have a look at the car and its design in a new video from Porsche, the car is still in the concept stages at the moment.

The video below gives us a look at the design of the new Porsche Misson X, Porsche has yet to confirm if it will go into production, if it does, it would be the replacement for the Porsche 918 Spyder.

Measuring approximately 4.5 metres long and two metres wide, the Mission X concept study is a relatively compact hypercar. With a wheelbase of 2.73 metres, it has the dimensions of the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder. For aerodynamic purposes, the concept car has mixed-size tyres, with 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear.

The Mission X represents the pinnacle of performance and modern luxury. At the same time, its sculpted form and muscular lines demonstrate that hypercars don’t have to look aggressive. The low-slung bodywork, which is less than 1.2 metres tall, is finished in Rocket Metallic – an elegant paint colour specially designed for the concept study. Design elements in a carbon-weave finish are found below the beltline. These components are varnished in a satin finish and are therefore slightly coloured, but their material structure remains recognisable.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche Mission X concept car over at Porsche at the link below, it certainly looks very impressive from the photos and video.

Source Porsche



