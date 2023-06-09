Porsche Mission X concept uveiled

Porsche has unveiled a new concept car to celebrate its 75th anniversary, the Porsche Mission X and the car looks amazing from the photos, could this possibly be a future replacement for the Porsche 918.

The Porsche Mission X is a high-performance electric supercar, Porsche has given the car a vision, they want it to be the fastest road-legal car around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, it should also have a power-to-weight rate of one PS per KG.

Porsche is looking for the car to come with improved EV charging, they want it to charge roughly twice as quickly as the Taycan Turbo S and also have downforce more than the current 9111 GTR3 RS.

“The Porsche Mission X is a technology beacon for the sports car of the future. It picks up the torch of iconic sports cars of decades past: like the 959, the Carrera GT and the 918 Spyder before it, the Mission X provides critical impetus for the evolutionary development of future vehicle concepts,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “Daring to dream and dream cars are two sides of the same coin for us: Porsche has only remained Porsche by constantly changing.”

Michael Mauer, Head of Style Porsche, says: “The Mission X is a clear commitment to the core of the brand. The continuing, enhanced expression of our brand and product identity is an important compass for us to navigate the development of our series-production models. The concept study symbolises a symbiosis of unmistakable motorsport DNA with a luxurious overall impression.”

You can find out more details about the Porsche Mission X concept over at the Porsche website at the link below, as yet there are no details on whether this concept car will go into production.

