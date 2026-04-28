0-60 in 2.4 Seconds: How the New Porsche Cayenne Coupé Electric Beats Most Supercars

The Porsche Cayenne Coupé Electric is poised to transform the electric SUV segment, seamlessly blending the iconic design heritage of the Porsche 911 with innovative technology and performance. Scheduled for its global unveiling at Auto China 2026 in Beijing, this luxury electric vehicle (EV) represents a harmonious fusion of sporty aesthetics, advanced engineering and everyday practicality. With three distinct performance variants, a focus on aerodynamics and extensive customization options, the Cayenne Coupé Electric aims to establish itself as a benchmark in the high-end EV market.

Innovative Design and Aerodynamic Precision

The Cayenne Coupé Electric draws inspiration from the legendary Porsche 911, showcasing a sleek, modern design that emphasizes both form and function. Its signature “flyline” roofline, flush-mounted rear window and adaptive rear spoiler create a striking silhouette while enhancing aerodynamic efficiency. These design elements contribute to a class-leading drag coefficient of 0.23, underscoring Porsche’s commitment to performance and sustainability.

This aerodynamic excellence directly impacts the vehicle’s range, allowing it to achieve an impressive 669 kilometers under the WLTP cycle. This combination of style and efficiency ensures that the Cayenne Coupé Electric is not only visually captivating but also highly practical for everyday use.

Performance Options to Suit Every Driver

The Cayenne Coupé Electric offers three performance variants, each tailored to meet diverse driving preferences while delivering exceptional power and agility:

Cayenne Coupé Electric: Producing 300 kW (408 PS), this variant accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 230 km/h.

Producing 300 kW (408 PS), this variant accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 230 km/h. Cayenne S Coupé Electric: With 400 kW (544 PS), it achieves 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and features a top speed of 250 km/h.

With 400 kW (544 PS), it achieves 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and features a top speed of 250 km/h. Cayenne Turbo Coupé Electric: Delivering a remarkable 630 kW (857 PS), this high-performance model sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in a blistering 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of 260 km/h.

All variants come equipped with adaptive air suspension as standard, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride across various terrains. For those seeking enhanced handling, optional features such as the Porsche Active Ride system and rear-axle steering are available. These systems enhance stability and agility, providing a driving experience that is both dynamic and refined.

Advanced Charging and Intelligent Technology

The Cayenne Coupé Electric is equipped with state-of-the-art 800-volt charging technology, allowing ultra-fast DC charging at speeds of up to 390 kW. Under optimal conditions, this allows for significant battery replenishment in just minutes, reducing downtime during long journeys. For home or workplace charging, the standard 11 kW AC charger can be upgraded to a 22 kW on-board charger, offering greater convenience and faster charging times.

Inside, the vehicle features an innovative digital cockpit designed to enhance the driving experience. Key highlights include a fully digital instrument cluster, a central Flow Display interface and an optional augmented reality (AR) head-up display. These systems provide intuitive controls and real-time information, making sure that essential data is always within easy reach. The customizable user interface allows you to tailor the technology to your preferences, integrating third-party apps and configuring widgets for a personalized experience.

Practicality and Versatility

Despite its sporty design, the Cayenne Coupé Electric prioritizes practicality. Measuring 4,985 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width and 1,650 mm in height, it offers a slightly lower stance compared to its SUV counterpart, emphasizing its dynamic character. The vehicle provides a generous cargo capacity of 534 to 1,347 liters, complemented by an additional 90 liters in the front luggage compartment. Rear seating options include a two-seat or 2+1 layout, both featuring electric adjustability for enhanced comfort.

For those requiring towing capability, the Cayenne Coupé Electric can tow up to 3.5 tonnes, making it suitable for a wide range of activities. An optional off-road package further enhances its versatility, equipping the vehicle to handle challenging terrains and conditions with ease.

Customization for a Personalized Experience

Porsche offers an extensive range of customization options, allowing you to tailor the Cayenne Coupé Electric to your unique preferences. The Lightweight Sport package, for example, reduces the vehicle’s weight by up to 17.6 kilograms and includes a carbon roof, 22-inch wheels and high-performance tires. Interior upgrades such as Pepita-patterned cloth, a Race-Tex headliner and carbon-fiber surfaces add an extra layer of luxury and exclusivity.

Global Debut and Availability

The Cayenne Coupé Electric will make its world premiere at Auto China 2026 in Beijing, marking a significant milestone in Porsche’s journey toward electrification. Following its debut, orders will open immediately, giving you the opportunity to experience this new addition to Porsche’s lineup.

This latest offering from Porsche exemplifies the brand’s dedication to innovation, blending iconic design with state-of-the-art technology. Whether you are drawn to its performance capabilities, practical features, or extensive personalization options, the Cayenne Coupé Electric delivers a compelling choice for those seeking a luxury electric SUV that excels in both style and substance.

Source: Porsche



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