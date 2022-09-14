Porsche 963 tested at Daytona

Porsche has revealed that they have completed a successful test of their new Porsche 963 race car at Daytona.

The car was tested by the Porsche Penske Motorsport team at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida in the USA and it completed a total of 397 laps of the race track.

The test drives on the legendary American circuit threw tough challenges at the 500 kW (680 PS) hybrid vehicle. The external conditions, with temperatures hovering around 35 degrees Celsius combined with high humidity of over 90 per cent and regular showers, pushed man and machine to the limit – such enormous stresses offer the ideal environment to prepare the Porsche 963 for the fierce competition in the 2023 season.

On the first of two days, the team was hampered by climatic conditions: following US law, lightning strikes near the racetrack at Daytona Beach meant that all marshals had to retreat indoors to safety. Consequently, the start of the tests was delayed by 90 minutes. The new prototype, which will fight for overall victory at Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring from next year, then began its endurance run.

The new Porsche 963 will make its race debut in January of next year at the 24 hours of Daytona, you can find out more details about the car at the link below.

Source Porsche

