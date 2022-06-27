Porsche 963 Le Mans car unveiled at Goodwood

Another unveiling for Porsche at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed is the new Porsche 963 Le Man’s car.

The Porsche 963 Le Man’s car was unveiled at Goodwood last Friday and the car will make its race debut in 2023.

“After 7,889 test kilometres during the first half of 2022, we’re on a very good path but there is still work to be done before the start of next season,” outlines Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Motorsport. “Our new Porsche 963 should continue the legacy of legendary models such as the 917, 935, 956, 962 and the 919 Hybrid. I’m positive that we’ll be well-positioned when it comes to technology and we’ve also created the relevant team structures to set us up for wins in the thrilling competition between many manufacturers and different concepts.”

The official race debut of the Porsche 963 is planned to take place in January 2023 at the 24 Hours of Daytona in the USA. In the meantime, the FIA WEC has opened the door for testing as part of the upcoming world championship races this year. Porsche Penske Motorsport is aiming for a non-competitive dress rehearsal at the final round of the season in Bahrain this November.

Source Porsche, Top Gear

