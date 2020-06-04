Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition shown off on video

Porsche recently launched a special edition version of their 911 Targa, the Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition and now we get to have another look at the car in a new video.

Porsche has released a new promo video for the Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition and we get to see the design of this new limited edition 911.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Heritage Design models emphasise the lifestyle dimension that represents particularly emotive concepts within the Porsche product strategy. In this case, the Style Porsche design department and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur are reinterpreting iconic 911 models and interiors of the 50s through to the 80s, bringing period characteristics of those times back to life. The Heritage Design package for the 2019 911 Speedster provided an initial preview of this strategy and Porsche will, in time, produce a total of four special limited edition models.

There will be just 992 units of the Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition made, you can find out more details about the car over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals