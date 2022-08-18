Porsche 911 GT3 RS shown off on video

Earlier today we heard about the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS and now we get to find out more details about the car.

The video below from yesterday is from the launch event of the new 911 GT3 RS and we get to see and hear the car on the track.

The 911 GT3 RS offers three driving modes: Normal, Sport and Track. In Track mode, the basic settings can be individually adjusted. Among other settings, the rebound and compression damping of the front and rear axles can be adjusted separately and in several stages. The rear differential can also be adjusted via rotary controls on the steering wheel. This is done quickly and intuitively with an operating and display concept also borrowed from motorsport.

Four individual rotary controls and a button for the Drag Reduction System (DRS) are located on the steering wheel. These rotary controls are clearly displayed via graphics in the instrument cluster during the adjustment process. The 911 GT3 RS also features the track screen already familiar from the 911 GT3. At the touch of a button, the driver can reduce the digital displays on the two seven-inch side displays to essential information only. The gearshift indicators to the left and right of the analogue tachometer have also been taken from the GT3.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS over at Porsche at the link below, the car looks seriously impressive.

Source Porsche

