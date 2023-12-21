Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport in action (Video)

The Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport race car was made official back in September and now we get to find out more details about the car, Porsche has released a new video about their latest racecar.

Dreams have defined us, but sport has made us. Because sport is a mindset that pushes us forward. It takes our dreams and makes real change out of it. Get ready for a Porsche 911 that embodies this mindset like no other: unrivalled by any Porsche 911 that has come before yet drawing its essence from the very elements that have always set it apart. It is a celebration of the pure joy of racing and a bow to our community.

The 911 GT3 R rennsport was designed to be enjoyed, not to meet racing series’ regulatory frameworks.* It boasts a sensationally low target power-to-weight ratio of 1,240 kg to 456 kW (620 hp) – that’s a remarkable 2 kg per horsepower. This places it beyond the homologation restrictions encountered in racing series, so anyone who gets to drive it can fully concentrate on its pure performance, aided by its heritage-inspired retro spoiler, which draws on the legacy of the vehicle’s legendary predecessors.

At 9,400 RPM the GT3 R rennsport’s exclusive and unsilenced rennsport exhaust system with a centrally mounted double tailpipe, emits an unmistakable roar unheard from any other 911. A mesmerizing sound that is music to the ears of its fans.

You can find out more details about the Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport over at Porsche at the link below, the car looks and sounds very impressive from the video.

Source Porsche



