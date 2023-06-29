Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition unveiled

Porsche is launching a special edition of their 911 to celebrate 100 years of Le Mans, the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition. The car has been inspired by two winning Le Mans cars, the Porsche 356 SL and the 911 GT1 98.

Porsche has released a video that gives us a look at this new limited edition 911 and the story behind the car, we also get to see it in action in the track and it looks very impressive from the video.

“We are really proud to present this model today,” says Marc Meurer, Managing Director of Porsche France. “The 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition is the fruit of the expertise and shared passion of our teams at Porsche France, Style Porsche and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.”

An important partner for the realisation of this special edition was also the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO). “The history of the 24 Hours of Le Mans is intimately linked with that of Porsche. A prestigious brand that is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. This market edition is a fantastic tribute to the greatest endurance race in the world,” says Pierre Fillon, President of the ACO. “We would like to thank Porsche for its commitment to endurance racing and for continuing to give car enthusiasts something to dream about.”

You can find out more information about the new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals