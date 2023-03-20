Porsche has unveiled a new version of their 911 in Thailand, the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition, as Porsche is celebrating 30 years in Thailand.

This limited edition Porsche 911 GTS will be available in limited numbers and a choice of seven Paint to Sample colors, you can see more dteails about the car below.

The 911 Carrera GTS 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition is rooted in a proud heritage and brimming with artisanal qualities – just like the country it draws inspiration from.

To reflect the rich history of Thailand, the base model for this collection had to be equally timeless and legendary; to this end, the distinctive and dynamic 911 Carrera GTS, Porsche’s icon of design and performance was chosen.

A limited run of these highly-collectible 911 Carrera GTS models will be produced, and each can be specified in one of seven iconic Paint to Sample (PTS) colours, paying homage to every colour of the day in the week in Thai culture. The PTS colours in the 911 Carrera GTS 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition range are listed below:

Monday (Yellow) – Signalyellow

Tuesday (Pink) – Rubystar

Wednesday (Green) – Signalgreen

Thursday (Orange) – Pastelorange

Friday (Blue) – Rivierablue

Saturday (Purple) – Ultraviolet

Sunday (Red) – Firered

You can find out more details about the new Porsche 911 Carrera 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche





