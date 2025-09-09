Polestar 5: The 884-HP Grand Tourer is Finally Here

The Polestar 5 is set to transform the electric Grand Tourer segment, offering a unique blend of performance, luxury, and sustainability. Drawing inspiration from the groundbreaking Precept concept, this four-door performance GT showcases Polestar’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle design and technology. The Polestar 5 incorporates innovative features, eco-friendly materials, and a distinctly Scandinavian aesthetic, creating a driving experience that is both exhilarating and environmentally conscious. The vehicle’s foundation lies in the Polestar Performance Architecture, a bespoke platform engineered to provide exceptional handling dynamics and uncompromising safety standards through its lightweight yet robust construction.

Under the hood, the Polestar 5 features an impressive powertrain, featuring an in-house developed electric rear motor capable of delivering up to 650 kW of power and 1,015 Nm of torque in the Performance variant. This immense power is complemented by an advanced 800 V electrical architecture, allowing rapid charging capabilities that allow drivers to replenish the battery from 10% to 80% in a mere 22 minutes. This combination of high-performance output and efficient charging makes the Polestar 5 an ideal choice for those seeking thrilling driving dynamics without compromising on practicality for long-distance journeys.

Design and Interior: A Minimalist Masterpiece

The Polestar 5’s exterior design is a testament to the brand’s Scandinavian heritage, embodying a minimalist philosophy that prioritizes clean lines and aerodynamic efficiency. The vehicle’s striking silhouette, reminiscent of aviation-inspired contours, is accentuated by distinctive dual-blade headlights and a sleek Kamm-style tail, creating a visual presence that is both modern and timeless. The interior of the Polestar 5 is equally impressive, showcasing a commitment to sustainability through the use of innovative materials such as flax-based composites and recycled PET. For those seeking a touch of opulence, luxurious options like Bridge of Weir Nappa leather are available, ensuring that every journey is enveloped in comfort and refinement.

The Polestar 5’s cabin is carefully crafted to cater to the needs of both driver and passengers. The front seats, developed in collaboration with renowned manufacturer Recaro, offer a low-slung, performance-focused driving position, ensuring optimal support and engagement during spirited driving. Rear passengers are treated to individual climate control, heating, and massage functions, providing a truly luxurious experience. The expansive panoramic glass roof floods the interior with natural light, enhancing the sense of spaciousness and creating an airy, inviting atmosphere.

Pricing and Availability

The Polestar 5 is offered in two distinct variants: the Dual motor and the Performance. The Dual motor variant, delivering an impressive 550 kW of power and 812 Nm of torque, carries an indicative starting price of EUR 119,900. For those seeking the ultimate in performance, the Performance variant, boasting a staggering 650 kW and 1,015 Nm, is available at EUR 142,900. Prospective buyers can place their orders online starting from September 8, 2025, in select launch markets, with wider availability to follow.

Specifications

Powertrain: Dual motor (550 kW, 812 Nm) and Performance (650 kW, 1,015 Nm)

Dual motor (550 kW, 812 Nm) and Performance (650 kW, 1,015 Nm) Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds (Dual motor) and 3.2 seconds (Performance)

0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds (Dual motor) and 3.2 seconds (Performance) Battery: 112 kWh lithium-ion NMC, 800 V architecture

112 kWh lithium-ion NMC, 800 V architecture Charging: Up to 350 kW DC, 10-80% in 22 minutes

Up to 350 kW DC, 10-80% in 22 minutes Range: Up to 670 km (WLTP) for Dual motor, 565 km (WLTP) for Performance

Up to 670 km (WLTP) for Dual motor, 565 km (WLTP) for Performance Design: Aerodynamic profile, dual blade headlights, Kamm-style tail

Aerodynamic profile, dual blade headlights, Kamm-style tail Interior: Sustainable materials, Recaro seats, panoramic glass roof

Sustainable materials, Recaro seats, panoramic glass roof Technology: 14.5-inch center display, Android Automotive OS, Bowers & Wilkins 21-speaker audio system

14.5-inch center display, Android Automotive OS, Bowers & Wilkins 21-speaker audio system Safety: 11 vision cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, 8 airbags

Explore More

For automotive enthusiasts and technology aficionados intrigued by the groundbreaking Polestar 5, there are numerous avenues for further exploration. The rapid evolution of electric vehicle platforms, driven by advancements in battery technology, power electronics, and motor design, offers a fascinating glimpse into the future of sustainable transportation. Additionally, the increasing use of eco-friendly and recycled materials in automotive manufacturing, as exemplified by the Polestar 5’s interior, highlights the industry’s growing commitment to reducing its environmental impact.

Another area of interest lies in the realm of autonomous driving technologies, which are poised to reshape the way we interact with our vehicles. As Polestar continues to innovate and integrate innovative driver assistance systems, the Polestar 5 serves as a harbinger of the exciting possibilities that lie ahead in the realm of self-driving capabilities.

Through its unwavering dedication to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional design, Polestar ensures that its vehicles, including the remarkable Polestar 5, remain at the vanguard of the electric vehicle revolution. As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, the Polestar 5 stands as a compelling testament to the brand’s vision of a cleaner, more thrilling, and technologically advanced future of mobility.

Source Polestar



