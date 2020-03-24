Polestar 2 production starts in China

Polestar has announced that they have started production of their new Polestar 2 electric vehicle in China.

Production has started in Luqiao, China and initial delivers o0f the car will be available in Europe, China and North America later in the year.

“The world is facing enormous upheaval in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, comments Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath. “We start production now under these challenging circumstances, with a strong focus on the health and safety of our people. This is a great achievement and the result of huge efforts from the staff in the factory and the team securing the supply chain. I have a huge amount of respect for the entire team – thanks to them!”

Owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding and operated by Volvo Cars, the Luqiao plant is an example of how Polestar leverages the expertise of its parent companies. “Being able to produce in Luqiao means we are able to bring Polestar 2 to market with high build and quality standards right from the beginning,” continues Thomas Ingenlath.

You can find out more information about the new Polestar 2 over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Polestar

