Poco M2 Pro smartphone is now available to buy

The new Poco M2 Pro smartphone was made official recently, the handset is now available to buy in India and prices for the device start at INR 13,999 which is about $185 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder the device comes with a Snapdragon 720G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

The handset also features either 64GB or 128GB of storage and it comes with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging, plus a 6.67 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The new Poco M2 Pro comes with a front facing 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup. The four rear cameras include a n48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source GSM Arena

