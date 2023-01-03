Poco C50 Android smartphone unveiled

Poco has launched their latest Android smart[hone, the Poco C50 and the handset will go on sale in India on the 10th of January.

The Poco C50 smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio A22 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage, the handset also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion, plus it features a 5,000 mAh battery and it comes with 10W charging.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and two cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel wide-angle main camera and a depth camera, on the front of the device there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

The new Poco C50 smartphone will come in a choice of two colors, Royal Blue and Country Green, and the handset will retail for INR 6,499 about $80 for the 2GB model and INR 7,299 for the 3GB model, about $90.

Source GSM Arena





