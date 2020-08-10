Popcorn Computers Pocket PC Linux handheld open source design files now available

Even though the Pocket P.C. is still available to preorder priced at $199 the development team at Popcorn Computers have released the open source design files for the handheld Linux computer. The small handheld PC is capable of running Debian 10, Mainline Linux and is compatible with Gadget OS and Buildroot and comes complete with an open source keyboard and LED controller firmware.

“Finally, a handheld Linux device with a high-definition 1080p display and large battery life. Pocket P.C. is your hacker terminal on-the-go. People should be able to use their devices as they want. This is the premise that we based Pocket P.C. on when we began development of this device. This is the device we always dreamed of owning that’s why we made it. In today’s technology lanscape, there are plenty of Android and iOS devices however Linux-based are largely ignored.”

Specifications of the Linux Pocket P.C :

1.2 GHz Quad-Core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU

2GB DDR3 RAM

32GB eMMC Memory

4.95″ Full HD 1920x1080px IPS LCD

Internal microSD Card Connector

3200mAh Removable Battery

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 4.0

Infineon OPTIGA TRUST M Secure Element

Built-in Programmable USB Keyboard w/ Backlight:

STM32F103C8T6 ARM Cortex-M3 MCU

25x RGB APA102-2020 LEDs

59x Silicone Buttons

4x USB-C Connectors:

1x Device Port w/ Power Delivery (PD)

2x Host Port (1x w/ PD, 1x w/o PD)

1x USB-to-Serial Converter for Console Output

LoRa Version Only:

U-BLOX CAM-M8Q concurrent GNSS module

Murata CMWX1ZZABZ-078 LoRa Module:

STMicro STM32L0 series ARM Cortex M0+ MCU

Semtech SX1276 ultra-long range wireless transceiver

Source : GitHub : Popcorn : Liliputing

