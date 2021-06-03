Stunner pocket knife hits Kickstarter from $179

If you are in the market for a new EDC pocket knife you may be interested in a new Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the Stunner an affordable pocketknife for everyday use. The knife has been fully CNC machined and features titanium handles offering an lightweight yet ultra durable design that is corrosion proof and customizable.

The titanium handles are created on precise CNC machines and are made out of 6al4v Grade 5 titanium alloy, which is the same titanium alloy that is highly preferred in the aerospace industry. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $179 or £127 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Stunner campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Stunner pocket knife project checkout the promotional video below.

“You know the importance of carrying a pocket knife on you everyday. You use it for tasks like opening mail boxes, checking inside letters, or enjoy being the only person in the room with a knife at family gatherings to open the presents. You know that your blade will help you to set up a small camp fire and prepare a quick meal when you are on a small wildlife adventure. You know that those repeatable small tasks are a part of your life, and you embrace them with confidence, knowing that you have the right tool on you. “

“We are inspired by your daily challenges to create the most unique and useful gadget to fit your EDC needs perfectly. The Stunner lives up to its name. It is a pleasure to look at and touch, and durable enough to go through the toughest of days with you.”

“The Stunner is the right tool for your daily challenges, and more. It provides reliable cutting time and time again with it’s incredibly durable and ultra corrosion resistant M390 Super Stainless Steel. It is specially designed for your important daily missions such as cutting, slicing, dicing, chopping, opening, carving and scraping anything that comes your way. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the pocket knife, jump over to the official Stunner crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

