microByte pocket games console plays NES, GameBoy, GameBoy Color, Game Gear, Sega and more

A small pocket sized retro gaming console will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website, measuring just 7.8 x 4 x 1.7 cm in size the games console offers you a wealth of features in a small form factor design. The microByte games console is battery-powered and allows you to enjoy games from the NES, GameBoy, GameBoy Color, Game Gear, and Sega Master System platforms.

The tiny games console also features a backlit color IPS display, integrated controls, and is fully compatible with the Arduino IDE, enabling you to build and run your very own sketches.

“Whether you’re looking to play games, design games, build a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth traffic analyzer, monitor a home-automation system, control robots, or display sensor data—to name just a few sample applications—microByte is a great place to start. It’s also a perfect platform for those who want to learn (or teach others) about the Arduino ecosystem and about programming for the popular ESP32 module.”

Technical Specifications :



– Processor: ESP32 Wrover ETwo main cores with a max frequency of 240 MHz and an ultra low power core

– 8 MB of RAM16 MB of flash

– An integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antenna

– Display: ST7789 IPS Screen 1.3″ diagonal

– 240 x 240 pixel resolution

– 60 Hz max refresh frequency

– Sound: On-board speaker powered by a MAX98357AETE+T I²S amplifier

– Storage: MicroSD card slot

– Controls: 13 onboard buttons, including

– 8 Inductive direction and action buttons with rubber membranes

– 3 additional buttons (Start, Select, and Menu)

Source : Crowd Supply

