PlayStation wireless controller for first and second-generation consoles

Retro gamers searching for a high quality PlayStation wireless controller specifically designed to be used with the first and second-generation PlayStation consoles may be interested in the aptly named PS1 & PS2 Wireless PlayStation controller launched via Kickstarter. Coming to the end of its campaign the project has blasted past its required pledge goal raising over $150,000 thanks to over 2,200 backers.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $34 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates). If the PlayStation campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the PlayStation wireless controller project watch the promotional video below.

“We are very happy and excited to announce our latest wireless iteration in the Retro Fighters family of controllers, now for PlayStation 1 and PlayStation 2! We have spent nearly 12 months in development on the wireless PS gamepad. It is a NEW option for playing PlayStation 1 and PlayStation 2 games wirelessly!”

“The Retro Fighters PS Wireless controller comes with premium features and designs. Featuring 2.4 Ghz wireless technology and a built-in rechargeable battery. The PS Wireless gamepad has a wireless range of 30+ feet and a battery life of 10+ hours per charge. The controller showcases wireless 2.4 Ghz technology, so you can now play your retro games from afar! The PS Wireless gamepad is multi-system compatible, it works with: PlayStation 1 & PlayStation 2.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the wireless controller, jump over to the official PlayStation crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

