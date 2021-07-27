PlayStation VR game Winds & Leaves launches today

PlayStation VR gamers looking for an innovative game to enjoy in virtual reality will be pleased to know that the PSVR game Winds & Leaves is now available on the PlayStation platform. Alexandre Pernot Lopes Cofounder and Creative Director at games studio Trebuchet has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more about the unique “flora-builder” game during which you grow forests with your own two hands to restore life to a barren world.

“When you try to go too far from your trees, the roots will start to bring you back to the forest. With your bundle of roots fully charged you can venture quite far, but you should always plan ahead, either by having enough fruits to plant and expand the forest into the barren land or by making sure you save enough energy for the way back.”

Check out the PlayStation VR launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline and game mechanics in this unique virtual reality adventure.

“As you progress further in the PlayStation VR world, you uncover ancient trees that yield fruits with different traits. Each new variety of fruit will go to one of the six pockets in your pouch. When you start to mix and match fruits with traits that fit new terrain, your pouch will start to fill up and you will have to decide which fruits to keep. Always try to maintain a good variety so you can mix and match to overcome the different soils you will encounter.”

To learn more about the new PlayStation VR game Winds & Leaves jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PS Blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals