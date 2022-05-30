PlayStation State of Play June 2022 presentation next Thursday

Sony has announced a new PlayStation State of Play presentation will take place next Thursday on June 2, 2022. Streaming at 3pm (PT) or 6pm (ET) or 23 :59 CEST. Providing 30 minutes of trailers and announcements featuring new game reveals, sneak peaks and updates on the PlayStation platform.

Bookmark this page and come back to see the PlayStation State of Play presentation presentation in three days time. Sony explains “We’ll have some exciting reveals from our third party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2.”

PlayStation State of Play June 2022

Sony will be unveiling a number of games that are currently in development for their second-generation of virtual reality headset and being specifically created for the PlayStation VR2.

“It’s been more than two months since our last State of Play – who’s ready for a new one? Tune in live next Thursday, June 2 for nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates from the world of PlayStation. We’ll have some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2. Watch over at Twitch or on YouTube starting 3pm Pacific / 6pm Eastern / 12:00am CET. See you next week!”

Source : Sony

