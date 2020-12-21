PlayStation Blog 2020 Game of the Year winners announced

Don’t expect Cyberpunk 2077 to have won much but the PlayStation Blog 2020 Game of the Year awards have now been announced across 17 categories and after receiving over 2.5 million votes.Justin Massongill from Sony Interactive Entertainment explains more :
“Wow! Despite a shorter voting period than last year, voter turnout in this year’s Game of the Year polls shattered previous records, coming in at over 2.5 million total votes across all categories. Thank you!
PS Blog readers declared Naughty Dog’s long-awaited follow-up The Last of Us Part II the clear champion this year, taking home nine total Trophies (many of them Platinum), but there are a few surprises among the results below. Read on to see all of 2020’s big winners, then hit the comments to let us know how you voted.”
Here are a quick selection of the winners and positions :
Winner Best Narrative Game : The Last of Us Part II
Gold Best Narrative Game : Ghost of Tsushima
Silver Best Narrative Game : Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Bronze Best Narrative Game : Final Fantasy VII Remake
Gold Best Multiplayer : Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Gold Best Sports Game : FIFA 21
PS5 Game of the Year
- Platinum – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Gold – Demon’s Souls
- Silver- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Bronze – Astro’s Playroom
Studio of the Year
- Platinum – Naughty Dog
- Gold – Insomniac Games
- Silver- Sucker Punch
- Bronze – Square Enix
Most Anticipated Game
- Platinum – New God of War title
- Gold – Horizon Forbidden West
- Silver- Resident Evil Village
- Bronze – Final Fantasy 16
Best Narrative
- Platinum – The Last of Us Part 2
- Gold – Ghost of Tsushima
- Silver – Marvel’s Spider – Man: Miles Morales
- Bronze – Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Best Use of DualSense
- Platinum – Astro’s Playroom
- Gold – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Silver- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Bronze – Demon’s Souls
For a complete list of all the awards jump over to the official PlayStation Blog by following the link below.
Source : Sony
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.