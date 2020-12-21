PlayStation Blog 2020 Game of the Year winners announced

Don’t expect Cyberpunk 2077 to have won much but the PlayStation Blog 2020 Game of the Year awards have now been announced across 17 categories and after receiving over 2.5 million votes.Justin Massongill from Sony Interactive Entertainment explains more :

“Wow! Despite a shorter voting period than last year, voter turnout in this year’s Game of the Year polls shattered previous records, coming in at over 2.5 million total votes across all categories. Thank you!

PS Blog readers declared Naughty Dog’s long-awaited follow-up The Last of Us Part II the clear champion this year, taking home nine total Trophies (many of them Platinum), but there are a few surprises among the results below. Read on to see all of 2020’s big winners, then hit the comments to let us know how you voted.”

Here are a quick selection of the winners and positions :

PS5 Game of the Year

Platinum – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Gold – Demon’s Souls

Silver- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Bronze – Astro’s Playroom

Studio of the Year

Platinum – Naughty Dog

Gold – Insomniac Games

Silver- Sucker Punch

Bronze – Square Enix

Most Anticipated Game

Platinum – New God of War title

Gold – Horizon Forbidden West

Silver- Resident Evil Village

Bronze – Final Fantasy 16

Best Narrative

Platinum – The Last of Us Part 2

Gold – Ghost of Tsushima

Silver – Marvel’s Spider – Man: Miles Morales

Bronze – Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Best Use of DualSense

Platinum – Astro’s Playroom

Gold – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Silver- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Bronze – Demon’s Souls

For a complete list of all the awards jump over to the official PlayStation Blog by following the link below.

Source : Sony

