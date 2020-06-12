Full Sony PlayStation 5 reveal : The Future of Gaming Show

If you missed last night’s Sony PlayStation 5 reveal streamed on June 11th 2020 at 1pm PDT, 9pm BST or 10pm CEST, you will be pleased to know that Sony has made the full presentation available for your viewing pleasure.

“At PS5’s launch, we will offer two options: a PlayStation®5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation®5 Digital Edition without a disc drive. The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation.”

PlayStation 5 specifications :

CPU : 8x Zen 2 Cores @ 3.5GHz (with variable frequencies)

GPU : Custom RDNA 2 w/10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs, @ 2.23 GHz

Memory : 16GB GDDR6

Memory bandwidth : 448GB/s

Storage : Custom 825GB SSD

IO throughput : 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

Expandable storage : NVMe SSD Slot

Optional Optical disc drive : 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

Source : Sony

