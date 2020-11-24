PlayStation 5 Controller support added to Steam Input API



Valve has this week rolled out a new update to its Steam Client providing all games using the Steam Input API, support for the new PlayStation 5 controller. No developer updates are required as the new Steam Client now provides everything required for PS5 controller support. The latest update from Valve adds full support for the PS5 controller LED, trackpad, rumble and gyro features are available for players to configure in games such as Death Stranding, No Man’s Sky, Horizon: Zero Dawn and more.

The new PS5 controller support for Steam is now available for players opted into the public beta Steam desktop client with platform wide support targeted to ship after further testing. “Steam Input API offer gamers a significantly enhanced experience with a limited developer investment.”

– Seamless player experience with correct glyphs for all devices, including any remapping.

– Support for advanced features such as motion controls, trackpads, additional buttons.

– Updates just work. Without any additional work required of the developer, when new features and/or devices are added to the API, they will “just work” with these titles.

“The PS5 controller joins over 200 input devices supported by the API, including PS4 controller, Switch Pro controller, fight sticks, race wheels, dance pads, and just about any other controller imaginable.

In the past two years, the number of daily average users playing a Steam game with a controller has more than doubled, with millions enjoying the growing catalog of controller-friendly titles everyday. In controller friendly games, the percentage of players for that game that use a controller can easily be 60% or higher. Some games, such as skateboarding games, have well over 90% of their players using controllers in game. The growth in controller usage has been even higher among players using PlayStation controllers, which has grown in the past two years from 10.9% of controller play sessions to 21.6% of all controller sessions across Steam.”

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals