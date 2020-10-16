Sony unveils PlayStation 5 next-generation user experience

Sony has today released a glimpse at what you can expect from the new PlayStation 5 consoles user experience offering a 10 minute walk through of the new interfaces features, design and gaming experience. Created to provide a more fun, engaging and personalised, social experience on the PS5 console, says Sony. Don’t forget that the video below shows a walkthrough set in a pre-production environment, so there may be some minor changes once the next-generation PlayStation 5 console launches next month.

“With less than a month until launch, we’re thrilled to share our very first look at the PlayStation 5 console’s user experience (UX). The new UX is completely centered on the player – to provide you a truly next-generation experience with deeper immersion that quickly connects you to great games and a passionate gaming community.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We believe your play time is valuable and should be meaningful, and all the new features we’re delivering are inspired by that concept and vision. The new UX introduces several new features designed to make your gaming experiences more fun, engaging, personalized and social. One of the highlights is a new Control Center, which provides immediate access to almost everything you need from the system at a single press of the PlayStation button on the DualSense wireless controller – all without leaving the game.”

The new PlayStation 5 console will be officially launching on November 12th 2020 just a few days after Microsoft launches its next-generation console the Microsoft Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10th 2020.

Source : PlayStation Blog : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals