Foregone action-platformer launches on Xbox One, Switch and PS4

Foregone is now available to play on the Xbox one and will be launching on March 1, 2020 on PC, and is now available via early access from Steam. Foregone offers players a “fast and fluid 2D action-platformer packed with legendary loot and stunning pixel art”. Collect an arsenal of powerful weapons and unravel a story of regret and conspiracy as you battle your way through hordes of enemies to save Calagan.

“Years after a devastating war, the city of Calagan is once again besieged by an all-corrupting force known as the Harrow. As the city’s strongest super-soldier, it’s up to you to investigate the Harrow’s origins and prevent its reanimated minions from destroying the world you’ve sworn to protect. But the Harrow isn’t just reviving the dead – it’s dredging up memories better left forgotten.”

“oregone is a fast and fluid 2D action-platformer packed with legendary loot and stunning pixel art. Collect an arsenal of powerful weapons and upgradeable skills, then use them to shoot and slash your way through hand-crafted pixel environments hiding a treasure trove of secrets. Unravel a compelling story of regret and conspiracy as you slice your way through hordes of enemies and carry out your mission to save Calagan from total annihilation.”

Features of Foregone include : a satisfying hybrid of action-platformer and looter• Narrative-driven gameplay, Collect an arsenal of legendary weapons, Challenging enemies and intense boss fights, Branching skill tree with customizable abilities and fluid 3D-to-2D pixel art and animations.

Source : Major Nelson : Steam

