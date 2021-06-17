Raspberry Pi Pico breakout terminal block

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for a quick way to prototype their Raspberry Pi projects, may be interested in a new Raspberry Pi Pico terminal block now available via the Adafruit online store and specifically designed for the microcontroller. Priced at $24.95 the Raspberry Pi terminal block features dual 20-pin 2.54mm pitch header and a single 3-pin 2.54mm pitch header for debugging using the Pico mini PC.

“This one’s going out to all the makers and designers who love using terminal blocks for wiring up their projects. This adapter plate is perfect for industrial / robotics projects with a lot of wires. You connect your Raspberry Pi Pico to this breakout PCB. All wires are broken out into terminal blocks, so you can connect and power your sensors, displays, microcontrollers, etc.

Usage is simple – place the assembled microcontroller board with headers attached onto the socket headers, unscrew the terminal blocks, and slide in your stranded or solid-core wire. Each block is nicely labeled as well.”

The Raspberry Pi Pico mini PC is powered by a RP2040 chip featuring a dual-core Arm Cortex-M0+ processor with 264KB internal RAM and support for up to 16MB of off-chip Flash. A wide range of flexible I/O options includes I2C, SPI, and Programmable I/O (PIO). These support endless possible applications for this small and affordable package. The Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller is now available to purchase at just under $5 and is available worldwide from Raspberry Pi partners and resellers.

Source : Adafruit

