Majextand M lightweight fully adjustable folding phone stand

A new highly adjustable smartphone stand has been launched by Kickstarter this month called the Majextand M offering a variety of features making it easy to position your phone exactly where you want it depending on your application.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $27 or £21. If the Majextand M Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Majextand M project view the promotional video below.

“Majextand M is a next generation device stand designed with all the benefits stacked up in one single piece, redefining what a functional phone stand can do. From 0° to 90°, Majextand M’s massive tilt range and height adjusting segments provide appropriate optimal angles and heights for different situations. With this innovative design, you will never need to hunch over your screen due to limited angle options from typical device stands”

“We believe everyone is perfect and beautiful in their own way. With Majextand M and its massive tilt range, you can look better in any photo. No need to stretch your neck, push your chin forward or struggle with your poses, simply lock into the best angle with Majextand M and get a perfect shot!”

The Majextand M Stand supports a wide dryer to your mobile devices including iPhone, Galaxy, Kindle as well as tablets and game consoles such as the Nintendo Switch, allows you to switch from vertical mode to landscape mode in seconds. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official Majextand M crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

