DIVEROID transforms your phone into a dive computer and more

Divers looking for a safe way to take their smart phone under the waves might be interested in DIVEROID. A unique product that transforms your smartphone into a multifunctional dive computer, an underwater camera, and a synchronized photo logbook. This innovative diving accessory is designed to work with a broad range of popular smartphones, although it’s worth noting that it doesn’t support certain brands such as Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi.

The DIVEROID system cleverly combines a dive computer, a compass, and a logbook into one compact package. The device is carefully designed with a double O-ring structure, a key waterproofing technology that ensures 60M/200ft waterproof functionality. This impressive feature allows you to take your smartphone to depths previously thought impossible, opening up a new world of underwater exploration and documentation. Early bird opportunities are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $299 or £243 (depending on current exchange rates).

For freediving enthusiasts, DIVEROID provides a wealth of crucial information to ensure a safe and informed dive. This includes important data such as depth, dive time, water temperature, and surface time reach, all of which are essential for effective environmental monitoring. The system also supports a free diving mode with specialized features like a depth alarm and a stopwatch for static apnea. A unique boat calling function is also included, providing a critical communication feature for divers.

The DIVEROID app displays all the necessary diving information in a bright, high-contrast format, ensuring it remains easy to read even in the most challenging underwater conditions. Safety is a top priority, and the app includes alerts for depth stop and ascending speed, effectively acting as a digital guardian during your dive.

The DIVEROID system also offers additional features such as a tilt compensated 3D compass, a basic navigation tool that ensures you always maintain your orientation underwater. The real-time diving profile feature provides live tracking of your dive, offering a comprehensive overview of your underwater journey.

Assuming that the DIVEROID funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the DIVEROID phone diving case and computer project check out the promotional video below.

One of the standout features of DIVEROID is its ability to capture high-quality photos and videos of your dive. This underwater imaging capability, combined with a real-time color correction function, allows you to document your dive with an unparalleled level of clarity and vibrancy. The app also meticulously records your entire dive and auto-syncs the photos and videos taken, creating a digital record of your underwater adventures.

In conclusion, DIVEROID is a pioneering product that leverages mobile computing technology to transform your smartphone into a comprehensive dive monitoring system. With its wide range of features, from underwater imaging to digital record keeping, it offers a new level of convenience and functionality for divers. Whether you’re an experienced professional or a recreational diver, DIVEROID provides the tools you need to explore, document, and navigate the underwater world with confidence and ease. It is a testament to the power of technology and its ability to enhance our experiences and interactions with the natural world.

