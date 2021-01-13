ATOM 2: World’s 1st Auto-foldable 3-axis phone camera gimbal

Smartphone photographers searching for a lightweight collapsible 3 axis phone gimbal, may be interested in the new ATOM 2 currently available via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website. Equipped with a built-in tripod, one click flip mechanism and weighing just 280g the ATOM 2 camera gimbal offers a versatile, portable, stabilizing gimbal for all your mobile phone photographic needs.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $59 or £51 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the ATOM 2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the ATOM 2 3-axis gimbal project view the promotional video below.

“Control the gimbal hands-free or remotely, it’s all up to you! Now snapping a photo or recording a video is as easy as a simple gesture. And more customized gestures can be set for start/stop shooting, shot clock, inception mode, and more.”

Other features of the ATOM 2 phone gimbal include just your control, auto set up and folding, smart tracking, fast charging and more.

“ATOM 2 is currently the only gimbal that supports fast charging. It takes only 1 hour to charge from empty to full, or 40 minutes charging to reach 80%. Inside there’s a built-in temperature sensor that can detect the battery status in real-time to ensure safety.”

“The ATOM 2 also includes a dedicated filming app that offers powerful functions for users to enhance their shooting experience like AI recognition and tracking, time-lapse, slow motion, panorama, beauty mode, gesture control, and more.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the 3-axis gimbal, jump over to the official ATOM 2 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals