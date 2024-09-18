Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 Long Range Models Unveiled

The automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation as it shifts towards electric vehicles, and Peugeot is leading the charge with its groundbreaking E-3008 and E-5008 Long Range models. These innovative SUVs are transforming the electric vehicle market by offering unprecedented range and efficiency, setting new standards for what consumers can expect from long-range electric SUVs. With official WLTP ranges of 435 miles for the E-3008 and 415 miles for the E-5008, these vehicles are poised to change the game in the electric SUV segment, providing drivers with the freedom to travel further than ever before on a single charge.

Unmatched Range and Efficiency

Under the hood, the Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 Long Range models feature a powerful 230HP (170kW) powertrain coupled with a high-capacity 96.9kWh battery. This innovative combination enables the E-3008 to achieve an impressive range of 435 miles, while the E-5008 can travel up to 415 miles without needing to recharge. These figures are unrivaled in the SUV market, giving Peugeot a significant edge over its competitors. The secret behind this exceptional performance lies in the efficient design of the STLA-Medium ‘BEV-by-Design’ platform, which optimizes energy storage between the wheels without compromising on interior space or cargo capacity. This means that drivers can enjoy the benefits of a long-range electric vehicle without sacrificing the practicality and comfort of a traditional SUV.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Rapid Charging

In addition to their impressive range, the Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 Long Range models also boast state-of-the-art technology that enhances the driving experience. The vehicles are equipped with advanced driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, ensuring a safer and more comfortable journey. The intuitive infotainment system features a large touchscreen display, providing easy access to navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings. Furthermore, these models support rapid charging, allowing drivers to recharge from 20% to 80% in just 27 minutes when connected to a DC fast charger (up to 160kW). This means that even on longer trips, drivers can quickly top up their battery and get back on the road with minimal downtime.

Spacious and Versatile Interior

Despite their electric powertrains, the Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 Long Range models offer ample interior space and versatility. The E-3008 comfortably seats five passengers, while the larger E-5008 can accommodate up to seven passengers, making it an ideal choice for families or those who require extra seating capacity. Both models feature a spacious and well-designed interior, with high-quality materials and a premium finish. The flexible seating configurations allow for easy adaptation to various cargo and passenger needs, ensuring that these electric SUVs are as practical as they are efficient.

Pricing and Availability

Peugeot is set to unveil the highly anticipated E-3008 and E-5008 Long Range models at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, with sales expected to commence shortly after. While pricing details have not yet been announced, industry experts predict that these vehicles will be competitively priced within the premium electric SUV segment, considering their advanced technology and unparalleled range. Interested buyers are advised to stay tuned to Peugeot’s official channels and local dealerships for the latest updates on pricing and availability.

Specifications

Model: Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 Long Range

Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 Long Range Powertrain: 230HP (170kW)

230HP (170kW) Battery Capacity: 96.9kWh usable

96.9kWh usable Range: 435 miles (E-3008), 415 miles (E-5008) WLTP combined cycle

435 miles (E-3008), 415 miles (E-5008) WLTP combined cycle Charging Time: 27 minutes from 20-80% on DC rapid chargers (up to 160kW)

27 minutes from 20-80% on DC rapid chargers (up to 160kW) Interior Space: E-5008 accommodates up to seven passengers

The Future of Electric Mobility

As the world continues to shift towards sustainable transportation solutions, the Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 Long Range models represent a significant step forward in the evolution of electric vehicles. With their impressive range, innovative technology, and spacious interiors, these SUVs demonstrate that electric mobility can be both practical and desirable. As battery technology continues to advance and charging infrastructure expands, it is clear that electric vehicles are the future of transportation. Peugeot’s commitment to innovation and sustainability positions the brand at the forefront of this exciting new era, and the E-3008 and E-5008 Long Range models are poised to set a new standard for long-range electric SUVs.

Source Peugeot



