Coffee connoisseurs looking for a personal portable coffee roaster may be interested in the Kaffelogic Nano 7 which is blasted past its required pledge goal on Indiegogo with still 27 days remaining. The compact coffee roaster is perfect for preparing small batches of coffee beans and since its launch back in 2019 Kaffelogic products have been used by professionals and enthusiasts throughout New Zealand, Australia and Europe and are now available throughout the United States.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting coffee project from roughly $825 or £611 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“At the heart of every Kaffelogic is Studio, a highly sophisticated roast profile software system valuable to both home and professional roasters. Built in Predictive PID Control and Fine Grain Fan control systems ensure your roaster keeps on its course to produce the best possible results. Unique to Kaffelogic, our thermocouple is durable and not sheathed as other manufacturers are. This ensures incredibly fast temperature feedback loops to the control system, essential for accurate roasting and one of the secrets to Kaffelogic’s appeal within professionals and home roasters alike.”

If the Kaffelogic Nano 7 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Kaffelogic Nano 7 personal coffee roaster project play the promotional video below.

Personal coffee roaster

“Connect is an evolving system that will eventually include wireless connection between your Kaffelogic and a laptop/PC. A USB-Micro cable is included with your machine for direct connection to enable the transfer of profiles and logs. By early 2023 we hope to have a wireless connect upgrade kit.”

“Every Kaffelogic is built to last as an heirloom product. And we have made servicing and repair easy for any electrical technician or skilled handyman. We are followers of, and adhere to, the philosophy of the ‘Right to Repair’ movement: “Electronics right to repair is proposed legislation that would provide the practical means for electronics equipment owners to repair their devices”.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the personal coffee roaster, jump over to the official Kaffelogic Nano 7 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

