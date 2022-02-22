Pecron E3000 portable power station features 16 outputs

If you are searching for a rugged affordable portable power station the new Pecron E3000 may be the perfect solution for power both outdoors and during those emergency outages. The E3000 is equipped with 16 output ports in the US and 14 for the European version offering the ability to charge or run up to 16/14 devices simultaneously. Connections take the form of 6 x 2000W AC outlets, 6 x USB ports up to PD 100W, a single 12v port, 2 x DC ports, and a handy 15W wireless charger positioned on the top.

The wireless charger features a triple-coil design providing a larger charging area to position your phone. The charging pad also features temperature control, surge protection, and short-circuit prevention to provide safer, worry-free charging.

Pecron portable power station

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $1699 or £1249 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“E3000 equipped a ground breaking 2000W pure sine wave inverter that provides up to 2000 watts of continuous power at 110V(240V EU Version) which supports approximately 18 amps for 110 volts(or 8 amps for 240 volts) that cover almost all your needs whether at home or on the go.E3000 utilizes automotive-grade lithium battery cells at its core, it passed multiple international certifications including UL, PSE and RoHS to guarantee its safety and reliability. Being able to retain 80% capacity at 1000 complete charge cycles.”

With the assumption that the Pecron E3000 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022.

“Built-in BMS(battery management system) actively detect and monitor the power supply status, cell voltage, and internal temperature in real-time. Amd provide protections against overvoltage, over-temperature, overload, AC short circuit, etc, It not only improves the user’s safety, but also greatly extends the service life of the unit.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the portable power station, jump over to the official Pecron E3000 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

