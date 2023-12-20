MSI SPATIUM M570 PRO FROZR PCIe 5.0 SSD and SPATIUM M482

MSI has recently expanded its product line with the launch of two new solid-state drives (SSDs), the SPATIUM M570 PRO FROZR PCIe 5.0 SSD and SPATIUM M482. These SSDs not only represent a significant step forward in terms of technology and performance, but they also reaffirm MSI’s commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products to its customers.

The SPATIUM M570 PRO FROZR is the next-generation flagship SSD from MSI. It is powered by the PHISON E26 PCIe Gen 5 controller and utilizes 3D NAND flash technology. The combination of these advanced components enables the device to offer impressive read and write speeds of up to 12.4/11.8 GB/s. This speed is approximately 1.8 times faster than current PCIe 4.0 SSDs, demonstrating the power and potential of this new product.

MSI SPATIUM M570 PRO FROZR

In addition to its speed, the SPATIUM M570 PRO FROZR features a passive thermal solution. This technology, known as FROZR, includes precision-machined Core Pipes and an optimal surface heatsink. These elements work together to reduce temperatures by up to 20℃. This thermal management system not only enhances the performance of the SSD but also contributes to its durability and longevity.

The SPATIUM M482, on the other hand, is designed to cater to the needs of mainstream SSD consumers. It is built with high-quality, high-density 3D NAND flash and delivers top-tier performance for PCIe 4.0. The device offers a sequential read speed of up to 7300 MB/s, making it a robust and reliable choice for users who require fast data transfer rates.

Both the SPATIUM M570 PRO FROZR and SPATIUM M482 offer a responsive experience, reducing latency for gameplay or processing large files. They also include performance-enhancing technologies such as a DRAM cache buffer for the M570 PRO, and a SLC cache for all models. These features ensure that users can enjoy smooth and efficient operations, regardless of their computing needs.

PCIe 5.0 SSD

Furthermore, these SSDs support a range of data error correction features, including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection. These technologies help to safeguard users’ data and provide peace of mind. The SSDs also offer a high TBW (Terabytes Written), indicating their durability and longevity. To further assure customers of their quality, these SSDs come with a 5-year warranty.

To complement these hardware offerings, MSI is also providing an advanced software solution with system status monitoring and data backup, built into the MSI Center. This software allows users to easily monitor the status of their SSDs and ensure their data is securely backed up. In addition, MSI has partnered with Actiphy to provide data backup solutions for users who install MSI SSDs into their PC systems.

The launch of the SPATIUM M570 PRO FROZR and SPATIUM M482 SSDs represents a significant milestone for MSI. These SSDs not only offer superior performance and advanced features but also demonstrate MSI’s commitment to innovation and quality. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or a professional requiring high-speed data transfer, these SSDs are equipped to meet your needs.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals