Eurocom unveils world’s first PCIe 4.0 equipped laptop

Eurocom has this week introduced the world’s first PCIe 4.0 equipped laptop, in the form of the EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 laptop which sports an Intel Z590 Express chipset and allows you to choose from a range of NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs including the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. The EUROCOM Mobile Supercomputer has been specifically created and built to be fully upgradable and features upgradeable, non-MaxQ GPU (via MXM 3.1 V 2.0 technology), desktop level CPU (via LGA1200 socket), with easy-to-access and fully-upgradeable internal hardware, battery and external power.

Intel Z590 Chipset & 11th Generation Intel CPUs

The EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 uses the highly-anticipated Intel Z590 Chipset, with support for Intel’s latest 11th gen or Tiger Lake CPUs such as the Intel i9 11900K. The Intel Z590 Chipset also boasts considerable upgrades from previous chipsets such as more bandwidth, faster networking and connectivity, more ports (such as Thunderbolt 4) and most importantly- native PCIe 4.0 Gen4 support.

PCIe 4.0 Gen4 x4 Technology

The EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 will have native support for PCIe 4.0 when using 11th Generation Intel (Tiger Lake) CPUs via one of its M.2 2280 SSD slots. PCIe 4.0 Gen 4 x4 technology is twice as fast as PCIe 3.0 and double the bandwidth. More specifically, PCIe 4.0 offers up to16 GT/s data transfer rate compared to PCIe 3.0’s 8.0 GT/s data transfer rate. With this, the Sky Z7 R2 can utilize the fastest NVMe drives available today (such as the Samsung 980 Pro Gen 4.0 x4), which delivers read speeds up to 7000 MB/s, making it 2 times faster than PCIe 3.0 SSD’s and 12.7 times faster than SATA SSDs!

Plethora of Ports & Thunderbolt 4

The Sky Z7 R2 offers a wide variety of ports, such as one USB-C 3.2 Gen2 Type C, two Thunderbolt 4, three USB 3.2 Type A, two miniDP 1.4, two DC-in, one HDMI 2.0 output (with HDCP), one 2-in-1 Audio jack (Headphone/Microphone), one 2-in-1 Audio jack (Microphone/SPDIF Optical) and one RJ-45 LAN port, which adds up to a total of 14 I/O ports. Besides the large number of ports, the upgraded chipset also gives access to faster connections as well- such as USB 3.2 Gen2 x2, with transfer speeds up to 20 Gbps.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU

