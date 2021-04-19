Silicon Power XD80 PCIe Gen3 M.2 SSD



Silicon Power has introduced a new SSD this week in the form of the XD80 featuring SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer, the XD80 peels rubber with blazing read/write speeds up to 3,400/3,000MB/s, respectively. Thanks to the inclusion of a high-speed PCIe Gen3x4 interface leaves “traditional SATA III SSDs behind in the dust” says Silicon Power, and is available in capacities up to 2TB. Other features of the SSD include SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer, with NVMe 1.3 support, the XD80 delivers higher performance, lower latency, and lower power consumption for the smoothest gameplay without any lag.

The SSD is also equipped with a durable aluminium heatsink provides maximum heat dissipation and thermal management, “compared to SSDs without a heatsink, the XD80 keeps temperatures as much as 20% lower, maintaining its stability” explains Silicon Power in its press release.

“In order to push beyond standard limits, the XD80 supports RAID technology and comes in massive storage capacity options up to 2TB. Even during the most highly demanding games, it will maintain system stability and data integrity to deliver maximum and reliable performance. With NVMe 1.3 support, the XD80 delivers higher performance, lower latency, and lower power consumption for the smoothest gameplay without any lag. The durable aluminum heatsink provides maximum heat dissipation and thermal management. In fact, compared to SSDs without a heatsink, the XD80 keeps temperatures as much as 20% lower, maintaining its stability.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Silicon Power, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Silicon Power

