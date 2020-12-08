Koki’o Project Case PCB open-frame enclosure kit

The Koki’o project case is an open frame design which allows for panoramic viewing of your PCB while protecting the board from harmful contact with hands or tools. Launched via the Crowd Supply website the open design also allows entry of air and moisture, which is great for applications which require environmental exposure and use sensors. Priced from just $20 the project cases available in small, medium, large and extra large sizes.

– Small 80 mm x 50 mm (3.15” x 1.97”)

– Medium 100 mm x 60 mm (3.94”x 2.36”)

– Large 120 mm x 70 mm (4.72” x 2.76”)

– Extra Large 140 mm x 80 mm (5.51” x 3.15”)

“You’ve prototyped your Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design: It blinks, it speaks, it’s IoT-enabled and it breathes fire (maybe it doesn’t breathe fire…). Now it’s time to get the PCB made and put that awesome new project of yours into an enclosure. Unfortunately, all you have is a generic project case that appeared to come straight outta the 80’s.”

Features of the PCB open frame project case :

– Durable 18-gauge steel chassis, black powder paint finish

– Keyhole slots for mounting

– Top plate formed from acrylic (PMMA)

– PCB templates compatible with most major EDA tools (Eagle, Altium, KiCad)

– 3D models available

– Keyhole slots for wall mounting

– Ideal for prototyping or permanent installations

– Adjustable lid to accommodate expansion

Source : Crowd Supply

