OnLogic IGN500 passively cooled mini PC

OnLogic has this week launched an new passively cooled mini PC in the form of the OnLogic IGN500 powered by an Intel Core i5-8265U Processor, supported by up to 32GB of RAM, with prices starting from $1,442.

“The IGN500 is a compact and focused MQTT edge gateway with dual LAN, high-speed M.2 storage, and triple display output to support Ignition Edge deployments. The system also features flexible DIO for customization or alert notification systems and can be configured with Wi-Fi/Bluetooth or 4G LTE wireless connectivity for network redundancy or failover protection when primary networks are unavailable.

Certified for Ignition SCADA management software, the IGN500 MQTT Edge Gateway combines the latest multi-threaded Whiskey Lake i5-8265U processor with a fanless design to create a reliable MQTT edge node. The IGN500 is perfect for industrial workstations optimized to run Inductive Automation’s Ignition EDGE software.”



Specifications of the OnLogic IGN500 mini PC include :

– Intel Core i5-8265U Processor

– Intel UHD Graphics 620

– 4GB DDR4 RAM (up to 32 GB)

– 128GB SSD

– 1 HDMI port

– 2 Gb LAN ports

– 3 USB 3.1 ports

– 2 USB 2.0 ports

– 1 M.2 E Key 2230 slot

– 1 M.2 2280 M-key slot (PCIe Gen3 x4) for NVMe SSD

Source : Fanless Tech : OnLogic

