Panasonic VR goggles with HDR displays unveiled at CES 2020

At CES 2020 this week Panasonic has been showcasing its new ultracompact VR goggles, fitted with oh LED micro displays jointly developed by Panasonic and Kopin. The concept VR glasses have been designed to provide a lightweight alternative to the clunky VR headsets currently available, yet still capable of providing ultrahigh definition (UHD) images. Although specifications on hardware and resolutions have still yet to be revealed by Panasonic. Ultra high definition are normally 3840 × 2160 pixels, yet it is unclear whether this is in total or per eye. The displays also support High Dynamic Range (HDR) content allowing digital images to be viewed with a greater range of colours and luminescence.

As you can see from the images above and below audio is provided by earbuds connected to the arms of the VR glasses. These have been developed by Panasonic’s Technics subsidiary under fitted with magnetic fluid to allow “the accurate stroke of the diaphragm” and achieve “ultra low distortion reproduction” says Panasonic.

In their current state Panasonic has not confirmed whether the VR goggles are a product or a concept and no indication of whether the can be used with smartphones or PCs has been provided as yet. Due to the lack of specifications will not be surprised to know that no information on pricing or worldwide availability has either been released by Panasonic or Kopin, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source: Upload VR

