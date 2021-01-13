Panasonic Slim VR Glasses feature 6DOF tracking and more



Panasonic has this week teased its new slim virtual reality glasses at CES 2021, providing a closer look at what we can expect from the VR headset with 6DOF tracking. Panasonic audio and visual technologies are embedded into the VR glasses taking the form of signal processing technologies cultivated through the development of video equipment such as TVs and Blu-ray Disc players. As well as oustic technologies of Technics audio products and optical technologies used in LUMIX digital cameras.

Currently known specifications for the Panasonic Slim VR Glasses include:

– Stylish Design: compact and lightweight for extended use and portability

– High quality audio and video: adopt HDR, 2.6K micro-OLED panels for each eye

– Connectivity: 5G mobile devices and PCs

– Adjustability: Inter-Pupillary Distance (IPD) and diopter adjustment options

“In a world where technology and entertainment are literally at our fingertips, Panasonic has developed the world’s first High-Dynamic Range (HDR) capable ultra-high definition (UHD) virtual reality (VR) eyeglasses. While conventional VR Head Mount Display (HMD) devices enable a highly immersive, simulated experience, they are often bulky and uncomfortable. These Panasonic VR glasses boast a comfortable fit and are easy to put on & take off, making users feel as if they were wearing eyeglasses.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Panasonic, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : UploadVR : Panasonic

